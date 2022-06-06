Kriti Sanon chuffed with her IIFA win for ‘Mimi’

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who bagged the Best Actress award at the 22nd IIFA for her film ‘Mimi’, shared her thoughts on social media after her big win.

She shared that although it took her 8 years after her debut to win the coveted title, she is happy that she received the award for ‘Mimi’, which she considers an important film in her filmography.

Taking to her social media, Kriti shared a sweet note of gratitude as she captioned it, “Dreams do come true! All you need to do is keep working hard towards it and never lose faith! It has taken me 8 yrs to get my first #BestActress award.”

“But I’m so happy that I received my first for #Mimi – a film I’ll treasure forever, a character that will always be special in my filmography! Thank you @iifa for this validation and for an amazing evening!! Will always be grateful to #Dinoo @laxman.utekar sir for making me your Mimi for life and the whole cast and crew of Mimi for making this journey so memorable (sic)”, she further wrote in her note.

Meanwhile, Kriti is all set to be seen next in big-ticket projects of various genres including ‘Adipurush’, ‘Ganapath’, ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Shehzada’.