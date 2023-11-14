Kriti Sanon Advocates for Equal Opportunities; Addresses Nepotism

Kriti Sanon recently shared her thoughts on the ongoing debate surrounding nepotism in the entertainment industry.

In a recent conversation with Vogue, she highlighted the need for equal opportunities for all aspiring actors, regardless of their background. The actress emphasized that making the industry more accessible to outsiders involves not only introducing individuals with industry connections but also providing chances for those without a familial foothold but potentially possess more talent.

During the discussion, Kriti expressed, “The industry can become more accessible for outsiders if we start creating equal opportunities. If you’re launching someone from the industry, make sure you’re also giving space to someone who doesn’t belong but is probably more talented.” Recognizing that this shift may not happen overnight, she added, “Slowly, very slowly, the world is tilting towards talent and scripts rather than stars and big names.”

Kriti Sanon, known for her role in Ganapath – A Hero Is Born alongside Tiger Shroff, acknowledged the ongoing transformation in the industry dynamics. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl, presents a dystopian setting where Tiger Shroff portrays the main character Ganapath (Guddu), while Kriti Sanon takes on the role of Jassi. The movie, featuring legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role, premiered in theaters on October 20 this year.

Looking ahead, Kriti Sanon has exciting projects in her pipeline. She is set to feature in an untitled romantic film alongside Shahid Kapoor and The Crew, which boasts an ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. Additionally, the actress made her foray into production this year with the film Do Patti.

As Kriti continues to navigate her career in the dynamic world of Bollywood, her perspective on the importance of equal opportunities echoes a broader industry conversation about fostering inclusivity and recognizing talent beyond established names.