Kriti Kharbanda marks 15 years in Indian cinema

Celebrating a milestone in her career, Kriti Kharbanda, the versatile and beloved actress of Indian Cinema, recently marked 15 incredible years in the industry. From her humble beginnings in the Telugu film ‘Boni’ back in 2009, where her talent shone despite the film’s reception, Kriti quickly caught the attention of filmmakers across different regional cinemas.

Her journey has been nothing short of remarkable, transitioning seamlessly from regional hits to Bollywood blockbusters like ‘Raaz: The Reboot’, ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, ‘Housefull 4’, and ‘Taish’. What sets Kriti apart is her knack for choosing roles that challenge her as an actress, showcasing her versatility and depth on screen.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

Reflecting on her journey, Kriti took to social media to share a heartwarming anecdote from her early days in the industry. Recalling a moment in a mall after the release of her Kannada film ‘GOOGLY’, she was taken aback by the overwhelming support of fans chanting her character’s name, a testament to the profound impact of cinema.

Expressing gratitude to her past self for her resilience and passion, Kriti also thanked her present self for staying true to her dreams and aspirations. She extended heartfelt appreciation to her family, friends, and fans for their unwavering support throughout her journey, emphasizing how their belief in her talent has fueled her artistic endeavors.

In her message to fans, Kriti conveyed her deep appreciation for their trust in her ability to entertain, acknowledging their role in her success story. With a heart full of love and gratitude, she expressed pride in the person she has become, cherishing every moment of her extraordinary journey in Indian Cinema.

As Kriti Kharbanda continues to captivate audiences with her captivating performances and infectious charm, her 15-year milestone serves as a testament to her dedication, talent, and enduring love for the craft of acting. Here’s to many more years of cinematic brilliance from this powerhouse performer!