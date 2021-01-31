Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda is soaking in the sun and is hoping for a miracle.

Kriti posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a white tank top. She completed her look with minimum make-up and hoop earrings.

“Soaking in the sun, hoping for a miracle, a time machine maybe?! #sundayfunday #takemeback,” she wrote as the caption.

Talking about her work, Kriti was last seen in the thriller drama “Taish” directed by Bejoy Nambiar.

She is currently busy shooting for her next film titled “14 Phere”.

Directed by Devanshu Singh, “14 Phere” is a contemporary social comedy film that will see Kriti romancing Vikrant Massey.