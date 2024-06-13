Kriti Kharbanda: Five times she lit up the screen

Kriti Kharbanda has become a standout talent in the Indian film industry, known for her infectious energy and captivating performances. Her versatility spans across various languages and genres, from Telugu blockbusters to Bollywood romantic comedies and thrillers. Here’s a look at five of her most memorable roles that truly stole the show:

1. Swathi in Googly (2013):

In this Kannada rom-com, Kriti’s portrayal of Swathi, a medical student, showcased her impeccable comedic timing and charm. Swathi meets Sharath (played by Yash) at the World Economic Forum, leading to a love story filled with humor and drama. Their chemistry, coupled with Swathi’s accident and subsequent misunderstandings, struck a chord with the audience. Their relatable imperfections only made them more endearing, making this film a significant milestone in Kriti’s career.

2. Aarti in Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017):

In this Bollywood romantic comedy, Kriti played Aarti, a character that transcended the genre’s typical stereotypes. Raised in a conservative family, Aarti finds love in Sattu, an arranged match from an upper-class background. Kriti’s portrayal of Aarti navigates the complexities of the relationship with a blend of maturity and vulnerability. The film’s climax, where Aarti chooses education over marriage, turned her character into a symbol of self-belief and empowerment, resonating deeply with audiences.

Advertisement

3. Aditi in 14 Phere (2021):

This rom-com highlighted Kriti’s comedic skills once again. She played Aditi, a bold woman from Jaipur, who, along with Sanjay (Vikrant Massey), concocts a humorous plan to get married despite their orthodox families. Kriti’s ability to deliver comedy with perfect timing, while engaging in the film’s elaborate plot, kept the audience entertained and in splits.

4. Rajkumari Meena/Neha Thakral in Housefull 4 (2019):

In this multi-starrer comedy, Kriti took on the dual role of Rajkumari Meena and her modern-day reincarnation, Neha Thakral. Her ability to balance humor with a touch of mystery added depth to this family entertainer. Kriti’s performance stood out amidst a star-studded cast, showcasing her comedic flair and versatility.

5. Arfa Sayed in Taish (2020):

This role marked Kriti’s entry into a darker genre. Playing Arfa, a romantic yet resilient surgeon of Pakistani origin caught in a violent conflict, Kriti showcased her dramatic range. Her portrayal of emotional strength and resilience in the face of adversity was powerful and moving, further establishing her as a versatile actress capable of handling complex roles.

These performances are just a snapshot of Kriti Kharbanda’s diverse and impressive filmography. Currently, she’s gearing up for an exciting new project with Rana Daggubati, which has fans eagerly anticipating their on-screen chemistry. Kriti has even debuted a chic new haircut for the role, adding to the buzz. With her talent, dedication, and willingness to explore different genres, Kriti Kharbanda continues to captivate audiences and cement her place as a formidable force in Indian cinema.