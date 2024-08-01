‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Ranvir Shorey mimics Sana, Naezy, Lovekesh to give season recap

In the upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss OTT 3”, actors Tusshar Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be seen as guests in the controversial reality show and will be promoting their upcoming series “Dus June Ki Raat”.

A promo was shared by the channel on Instagram, where Tusshar asked Ranvir to give a recap of the season but in Naezy, Sana Maqbul and Lovekesh Katarias’s style.

Enacting Lovekesh first, Ranvir spoke about how the house had finished the entire ration in just five days and was left with no food for almost one and a half days. He then went on to enact Naezy on the same topic.

Advertisement

When it came to portraying Sana, Ranvir recalled the moment when she was made the “baaharwala”, a secret task given by the makers, and how she made a gesture to inform her now-evicted friend Vishal Pandey.

“Apne anokhe andaaz mein Ranvir denge Tushar ko season ka recap,” the post was captioned.

In the latest episode, “Bigg Boss 17” winner Munawar Faruqui came in as a guest and was seen roasting housemates. He questioned Armaan Malik on how he took his first wife Payal Malik’s divorce claims so lightly.

He questioned Armaan about his contradictory statements and his reaction to the divorce allegations involving his first wife Payal.

“Your reaction to Payal’s divorce video was also very taken for granted, thinking ‘woh kahin nahi jaayegi.’ I’m surprised you’re not even bothered,” Munawar asked Armaan.

To which, Armaan replied: “I’ve not seen the video, so I don’t trust it. When I go out and speak to her, we will sort it out.”

The show airs on JioCinema Premium.