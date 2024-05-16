Kiara Advani represents India in style at Cannes

Kiara Advani, the acclaimed Bollywood actress, embarked on a stylish journey to France on Thursday morning. Her destination? The prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where she’s set to represent India at the Women in Cinema Gala dinner.

Dressed impeccably in a chic ensemble consisting of a white t-shirt, beige vest sweater, and a long coat draped gracefully over her shoulders, Kiara exuded elegance as she strutted through the airport. With minimal makeup, her hair tied up in a sleek bun, and a pair of trendy shades perched on her nose, she epitomized airport glamour.

Kiara’s participation in the Women in Cinema Gala dinner underscores India’s burgeoning influence in the global film industry. Hosted by Vanity Fair, the event serves as a platform to celebrate the achievements of women in entertainment from around the world.

Joining Kiara at Cannes are fellow Bollywood luminaries Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari. Aditi, who is attending the festival for the third time, expressed her excitement about showcasing ‘Lioness’, an Indo-British production highlighting the suffragette movement.

As the Cannes Film Festival kicked off with the premiere of Quentin Dupieux’s ‘Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act),’ Kiara remains focused on her upcoming projects. She is gearing up to star in ‘Game Changer’, alongside Ram Charan, a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar. Additionally, she’s set to join the cast of ‘WAR 2’, a sequel to the blockbuster hit, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

Furthermore, Kiara Advani has ‘Don 3’ lined up, where she’ll share the screen with Ranveer Singh, and she’s rumored to star alongside Yash and Kareena Kapoor Khan in ‘Toxic’. With such an impressive lineup, Kiara Advani continues to cement her status as one of Bollywood’s most promising talents on the global stage.