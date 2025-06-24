Are Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay more than just friends? Fans can’t stop talking

Southern star Trisha Krishnan has sparked a social media buzz with fresh speculations about her love life, and this time, fans are pointing fingers at none other than her ‘Ghilli’ co-star, Thalapathy Vijay.

While neither actor has confirmed anything, recent social media activity has certainly kept the rumour mill spinning.

It all kicked off when Trisha shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram story that caught everyone’s attention. She wrote, “When you are full of love, it confuses people who are full of shit.”

The post quickly went viral, with fans wondering if it was a subtle message connected to her bond with Vijay.

Adding to the chatter, just days earlier, Trisha Krishnan had posted a sweet birthday wish for Thalapathy Vijay on his 51st birthday. What really got everyone talking was the unseen photo she shared.

In the picture, Vijay is comfortably sitting next to Trisha on a sofa, playfully engaging with her pet dog, Izzy, while Trisha looks at him with what fans described as a ‘soft, affectionate gaze.’

Her caption simply read, “Happy Birthday, bestest.”

Fans flooded the post with love-filled comments. One user gushed, “How adorable you two cutieeees,” while another wrote, “Some bonds are written in cinema history and our hearts. Timeless chemistry, forever favourites.”

Many couldn’t help but revisit their ‘Ghilli’ memories, calling their on-screen connection unforgettable.

However, not everyone was thrilled. Some fans raised eyebrows over the post, questioning whether it was appropriate to share such personal moments, especially since Vijay is rarely seen publicly with his wife, Sangeetha, these days.

During the promotional events of their recent film ‘Leo’, Vijay himself had a playful moment. It added fuel to the fire. Referring to Trisha, he called her a “princess” in front of the crowd. He said, “Everyone waves like this (normal wave), but she waves like this (princess wave). Yes, it is our princess Kundavai. Best wishes, Trisha.”

On the work front, Trisha is busy gearing up for her next film ‘Karuppu’, where she’ll be reuniting with Suriya. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film is already creating anticipation among fans.