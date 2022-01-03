Khatija Rahman announces engagement

Music maestro A.R. Rahman’s daughter Khatija has announced her engagement to audio engineer and entrepreneur Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed.

She shared on her Instagram account that she got engaged on December 29 in the presence of her closest family and friends. “With the blessings of the Almighty, I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones,” she wrote.

“Grateful to have you in my life. Alhamdulilah,” wrote her fiance Riyasdeen in the comments section.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai extended his blessing by saying, “Congrats. Best wishes always. Stay blessed.”

Khatija is A.R. Rahman’s only daughter. He also has a son and a daughter.

(With inputs from ANI)