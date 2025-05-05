‘Kesari Veer’ gets a new release date: Here’s when you can watch Suniel Shetty’s film

Mark your calendars again, Suniel Shetty fans—‘Kesari Veer’ isn’t arriving on May 16 anymore. The historical action-drama has now locked in a fresh release date: May 23, 2025.

Yes, you’ll have to wait just one more week to catch the veteran actor in his new avatar. The update came straight from Panorama Studios, the film’s official distributor, who broke the news with a dramatic poster drop on Instagram.

Advertisement

Their caption read: ‘“See you in the theatres on 23rd May 2025. Releasing Worldwide in Cinemas on 23rd May, 2025.”’

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chauhan Studios (@chauhanstudiosofficial)

What is ‘Kesari Veer’ all about?

Directed by Prince Dhiman and produced by seasoned filmmaker Kanu Chauhan, ‘Kesari Veer’ brings to life an emotionally charged tale inspired by real events. The story revolves around the brave, forgotten warriors who fought valiantly in the 14th century to defend the Somnath Temple from invading forces.

Both the director and producer have a personal connection to the film. In a statement, Kanu Chauhan shared that this project stems from his heartfelt desire to spotlight this overlooked chapter of Indian history.

Prince Dhiman echoed that sentiment, saying the film’s narrative moved him deeply and inspired him to dive into extensive research to do justice to the historical context.

While Suniel Shetty leads the charge in this historical drama, he won’t be going into battle alone. The film also stars Sooraj Pancholi and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles.

The trio brings a mix of veteran gravitas and fresh energy to the screen, promising a performance-heavy experience rooted in bravery, sacrifice, and patriotism.

### Suniel Shetty’s Busy Year

If you’re excited about ‘Kesari Veer’, brace yourself—Suniel Shetty is on a roll in 2025. Besides this historical epic, he’s appearing in ‘The Legend of Somnath’, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ (yes, another fun franchise flick!), ‘Nanda Devi’, a show backed by Lionsgate; and ‘Hunter 3’, the next installment of the gritty action series.

Clearly, the actor is blending genres this year—shifting from intense history-based storytelling to jungle comedies and high-octane thrillers.