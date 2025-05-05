When Neena Gupta reflected on having Masaba after affair with Vivian Richards

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta has always spoken her mind. Back in 1989, when she was pregnant with Masaba after her affair with West Indies cricket star Vivian Richards, several people advised her abortion. Since Masaba was born out of wedlock and Neena was going to be a single mother, the decision took a lot of courage. Overlooking society’s advice and judgments, Neena decided to go with her heart and raise Masaba. In her memoir, ‘Sach Kahun Toh,’ the actress revealed being overjoyed after learning that she was going to be a mother. Moreover, she revealed that Vivian was supportive of her decision.

In her book, Neena Gupta revealed that she met Vivian Richards at a dinner after watching him play. They got along quickly but lost touch. Later, they met again at Delhi airport, and they started dating. Neena became pregnant with Masaba after Vivian returned home. “Vivian and I had an affair, and I got pregnant. He had already returned home when I found out. Some people advised me to get an abortion. Others cautioned against the perils of being a single parent. I listened to everyone patiently. They were all very concerned, I know. But once I was back home and alone, I asked myself: What do you think? How does this make you feel? The answer was: I was giddy with joy.”

Reflecting on how she reacted, Neena revealed being overjoyed. Moreover, she noted that it was important that Vivian also had a say in the matter. The ace cricketer supported her and was as involved as he could be. “I also understood that I wasn’t the only person who had a say in the situation. The baby’s father, Vivian, had an equal right. So, I called him one day and spoke to him for a long time. ‘I’m pregnant’, I told him. ‘Would you have a problem if I were to have your baby?’ Vivian sounded happy and said I should go ahead. This assured me that I was doing the right thing. As much as I wanted this child, I also did not want to go ahead if the father wasn’t on board. So, it came as a relief when Vivian supported my decision.”

Moreover, Neena Gupta also stated that she and Vivian continued to have a beautiful bond after Masaba was born. “Our relationship continued on and off for a few years, and we had some beautiful moments and also some ugly ones. It was long distance and a very different kind of relationship.”

