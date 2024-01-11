Katrina-Vicky shine at ‘Merry Christmas’ premiere

The creators of the upcoming thriller ‘Merry Christmas’ hosted a lavish premiere of their film in Mumbai. Several prominent B-town celebrities graced the star-studded premiere on Wednesday night. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Actor Vicky Kaushal also attended to support his wife, Katrina.

The couple radiated couple goals, walking hand-in-hand and posing for the paparazzi at the event.

Katrina also posed alongside her co-actor Vijay Sethupathi, director Sriram Raghavan, and producer Ramesh Taurani.

Various pictures and videos from the star-studded premiere quickly went viral on social media.

In addition to them, actors like Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Radhika Madan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, among others, graced the event.

Speaking about ‘Merry Christmas,’ directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film features Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The film has been shot in two languages, featuring different supporting actors. The Hindi version includes Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. Meanwhile, the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in similar roles.

Earlier, sharing her experience of working with the ‘Jawan’ actor, Katrina expressed, “Vijay is the best performer. During the first week of rehearsals, I was quite interested in his thought process and how he looked at every scene. Sriram sir gave the actors a lot of space before the shoot, and we had a lot of discussions. When I watched the final result, what I saw between Vijay and my character was surprising.”

Vijay also praised Katrina, saying, “She has been in the industry for so long, so I was a bit apprehensive about how her attitude would be on the set because if the actor has an attitude, it is difficult to work with him or her. I met her for the first time in Sriram sir’s office, and as soon as she entered, there was such a healthy conversation. She likes to discuss more and listen more. There was a better understanding between us on the set. So much I gained and learned from her.”

‘Merry Christmas’ is scheduled to release in theaters on January 12. (ANI)