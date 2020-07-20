Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are coming together for a horror comedy film titled Phone Bhoot, which is scheduled for a 2021 release.

The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and directed by Gurmeet Singh. It is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

“Darna allowed hai, as long as you’re laughing along the way. #PhoneBhoot, ringing in cinemas near you in 2021,” read the official announcement tweet on Monday by Excel Entertainment, the production house of Sidhwani and Akhtar.

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan in black and white suits. The photo was shot before lockdown was imposed.

Katrina also posted the same image on her Instagram and captioned it: “The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021.”

The team will begin shoot later this year.