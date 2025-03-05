‘Namastey London’ re-release: Akshay-Katrina’s iconic romance returns to theaters

Bollywood fans are in for a nostalgic ride this Holi as Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s beloved romantic drama ‘Namastey London’ returns to cinemas on March 14, 2025. The re-release promises to revive the magic of one of Bollywood’s most cherished love stories, nearly two decades after it first captivated audiences.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, ‘Namastey London’ originally hit the big screen in 2007, blending romance, comedy, and cultural exploration in a heartwarming narrative. The film follows Arjun (Akshay Kumar), a traditional Punjabi man, navigating love and identity alongside Jasmeet “Jazz” Malhotra (Katrina Kaif), a British-born woman torn between her Western lifestyle and Indian heritage.

The movie’s exploration of cultural clashes, generational divides, and the enduring power of love struck a chord with audiences worldwide.

Announcing the re-release, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share the exciting news. “Thrilled to announce the re-release of #NamasteyLondon on the big screen this Holi, 14th March! Get ready to relive the magic – unforgettable songs, iconic dialogues, and timeless romance with @katrinakaif, all over again. See you at the movies!” he wrote.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section, expressing their excitement to revisit the film’s emotional journey. Many hailed it as one of Akshay Kumar’s finest performances.

The film’s soulful soundtrack, composed by Himesh Reshammiya, played a pivotal role in its success. Songs like ‘Main Jahaan Rahoon’, ‘Chakna Chakna’, and ‘Rafta Rafta’ continue to be fan favorites.

Alongside Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the movie featured veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. He played a memorable role as Jazz’s protective father, Manmohan Malhotra. The ensemble cast also included Nina Wadia, Javed Sheikh, Upen Patel, and Clive Standen, with Riteish Deshmukh making a brief appearance in a cameo role.

‘Namastey London’ was both a critical and commercial success, earning ₹71.40 crore globally and becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2007. Its heartwarming storyline, it combined strong performances and a chart-topping soundtrack.

So, mark your calendars for March 14, as Arjun and Jazz’s unforgettable journey returns to theaters.