Katrina Kaif on overcoming insecurities with Vicky Kaushal’s support

Katrina Kaif recently opened up about fighting her own battles with respect to self-image issues while chatting with beauty icon Huda Kattan. Shedding light on what really goes on behind the curtains when Katrina faces insecurities, mainly in terms of body image, on her YouTube series ‘In Conversation with Kay Beauty & Huda Kattan’. Having always promoted self-love through her beauty brand Kay Beauty, Katrina Kaif spoke of how her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, plays an important role in managing these difficulties.

While the world knows her to be glamorous and glamorous, Katrina revealed that she battles about her body image just like many other ladies at times.

She described how at times she would pay much attention to weight changes or other physical features as she gets ready for some event or even in how she keeps discussing with her husband. “I’ll be sitting and talking with my husband or getting ready for an event, and I’ll be complaining about something about my physical appearance,” Katrina shares candidly.

Her beauty brand, Kay Beauty is all about embracing one’s natural self, and the tagline ‘It’s Kay to be You’ speaks quite loud on embracing self.

However, the actress candidly admitted that she often has to remind herself of this message: “I have to remind myself every single day to apply the same kindness to myself that my cosmetics brand stands for—’It’s Kay to be You,'” she said.

In times of insecurity, Katrina Kaif finds comfort and a new point of view owing to the gentle prodding from Vicky Kaushal. Speaking about how he helps her win back her confidence, she recollected, “He’ll sit there and go, ‘Aren’t you the one who keeps telling everyone it’s Kay to be You and it’s okay to be you however you are?'” His words, she said, bring her back to the core message of her brand and her journey of self-acceptance.

Katrina emphasizes that it’s necessary to have a partner who not only is a good listener but also reminds her of all the good messages she stands for. Vicky’s very simple yet thought-provoking approach keeps her at the ground level and helps her stay connected to the values that she would like to own both personally and professionally.

Since launching Kay Beauty in 2019, Katrina has certainly established herself as a name to reckon with in the beauty industry. From being a silver screen star of Bollywood to becoming the stunning entrepreneur she is today, her brand gives self-love, inclusivity, and confidence-an antidote for debunking unapologetic unrealistic beauty standards on this platform.

Katrina Kaif last appeared in ‘Merry Christmas’, a Sriram Raghavan directional, which had South Indian super star Vijay Sethupathi alongside. Katrina played the role of Maria in the film, that released on 12 January 2024. It was yet another milestone in Katrina’s vast and diverse career.