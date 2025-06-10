Katrina Kaif named global brand ambassador for the Maldives

The Maldives National Tourist Board has officially appointed Bollywood star Katrina Kaif as the Global Brand Ambassador for the island nation.

The announcement came via the official social media channels of Visit Maldives, highlighting Katrina as the face of their campaign titled “The Sunny Side of Life.”

✨ We are beyond thrilled to welcome Katrina Kaif as the Global Ambassador of #VisitMaldives! ✨ A true icon of grace and elegance, Katrina perfectly captures the essence of the Maldives, luxury, serenity, and unforgettable experiences. pic.twitter.com/UTW3suSVsy — Visit Maldives (@visitmaldives) June 10, 2025

This partnership marks a significant push by the Maldives to attract more visitors, especially after a turbulent period in relations with India.

The Maldives has long been a favored getaway for Indian tourists, but diplomatic tensions last year caused a dip in visitor numbers. The controversy began when three Maldivian deputy ministers posted offensive comments about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sparked by his visit to the Lakshadweep islands, which he aims to develop as a beach tourism hotspot.

New Delhi reacted strongly, summoning the Maldivian envoy and lodging formal protests. The three ministers were suspended with pay, yet the diplomatic rift took a toll on tourism; Indian tourist arrivals to the Maldives dropped by nearly a third compared to the previous year.

In the wake of these strained ties, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has adopted a more conciliatory approach.

He recently sought debt relief from India and reaffirmed India’s position as the Maldives’ “closest ally,” signaling hopes for smoother diplomatic waters ahead.

Against this backdrop, bringing Katrina Kaif on board in the Maldives serves as both a strategic marketing move and a symbol of renewed goodwill.

Known for her pan-Indian appeal and international recognition, Katrina’s involvement is likely to rekindle interest among travelers and showcase the Maldives as a premier tropical destination.

On the entertainment front, Katrina remains busy. She recently starred in the thriller ‘Merry Christmas’, directed by Sriram Raghavan and co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. She also has exciting projects lined up, including Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’, where she will share screen space with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.