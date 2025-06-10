Fardeen Khan shares cigar photo and cautions fans about dangers of smoking

Fardeen Khan is back, and this time, he’s mixing laughter with a dose of reality.
The actor, who stars in the recently released comedy ‘Housefull 5’, gave fans a peek behind the scenes on Tuesday through a series of photos on Instagram.
In the shots, Fardeen Khan is sporting a light pink T-shirt and puffing on a cigar. But before anyone could jump to conclusions, he used the post as an opportunity to deliver a serious message: smoking is harmful, and his on-screen cigar was purely for the role.
“Note to self… Smoking is injurious to health. It causes cancer, heart disease, lung disease, and can lead to premature death. Quit today — your body, your loved ones, and your future will thank you,” he wrote in the caption.
The post reflected a deeper layer of Fardeen’s ongoing journey in the film industry. Having returned to the spotlight after a 12-year hiatus, he has taken on four different roles within a year, steadily rebuilding his place in Bollywood.
Speaking about his return, Fardeen described it as a “second coming”, or maybe even a third.
“To receive love, respect, curiosity, and appreciation from colleagues and audiences is something I’m extremely grateful for,” he shared. “Coming back after such a long break wasn’t something I planned. I just knew that I missed being on set. I missed telling stories, I missed the human connection that comes from working in this profession.”
“This is my fourth release in just over a year,” he said. “To have it with ‘Housefull 5’, a franchise that spreads laughter and brings people together, feels incredibly special. It’s more than a movie. It’s a celebration of my journey back.”
He expressed heartfelt thanks to those who stood by him and gave him a second chance, especially producer Sajid Nadiadwala. “It’s our second time working together, and I felt right at home.”