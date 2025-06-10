Fardeen Khan shares cigar photo and cautions fans about dangers of smoking

Fardeen Khan is back, and this time, he’s mixing laughter with a dose of reality.

The actor, who stars in the recently released comedy ‘Housefull 5’, gave fans a peek behind the scenes on Tuesday through a series of photos on Instagram.

Advertisement

In the shots, Fardeen Khan is sporting a light pink T-shirt and puffing on a cigar. But before anyone could jump to conclusions, he used the post as an opportunity to deliver a serious message: smoking is harmful, and his on-screen cigar was purely for the role.

Advertisement

“Note to self… Smoking is injurious to health. It causes cancer, heart disease, lung disease, and can lead to premature death. Quit today — your body, your loved ones, and your future will thank you,” he wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fardeen F Khan (@fardeenfkhan)

The post reflected a deeper layer of Fardeen’s ongoing journey in the film industry. Having returned to the spotlight after a 12-year hiatus, he has taken on four different roles within a year, steadily rebuilding his place in Bollywood.

Speaking about his return, Fardeen described it as a “second coming”, or maybe even a third.

“To receive love, respect, curiosity, and appreciation from colleagues and audiences is something I’m extremely grateful for,” he shared. “Coming back after such a long break wasn’t something I planned. I just knew that I missed being on set. I missed telling stories, I missed the human connection that comes from working in this profession.”

“This is my fourth release in just over a year,” he said. “To have it with ‘Housefull 5’, a franchise that spreads laughter and brings people together, feels incredibly special. It’s more than a movie. It’s a celebration of my journey back.”

He expressed heartfelt thanks to those who stood by him and gave him a second chance, especially producer Sajid Nadiadwala. “It’s our second time working together, and I felt right at home.”