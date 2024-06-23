Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Chandu Champion’ garners praise from Karan Johar amidst rumors of fallout

Kartik Aaryan’s most recent film, ‘Chandu Champion,’ has been garnering attention for all the right reasons. With critics, fans, and industry insiders praising Kabir Khan’s direction and Kartik Aaryan’s outstanding performance, filmmaker Karan Johar has also taken to social media to commend their efforts. There were previous reports suggesting a fallout between Kartik and Johar over the film ‘Dostana 2,’ as they parted ways before collaborating on the project.

Sharing the film’s poster on Instagram Stories, Karan Johar wrote, “Kabir Khan directs this courageous and inspiring life story like a love letter to the human spirit! Kartik Aaryan delivers his career-best performance with a humane and honest portrayal… a must-watch.” Kartik responded gratefully on Instagram Stories, saying, “Thank you Karan. Means a lot.”

Initially, ‘Dostana 2’ was announced with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Laksh Lalwani in lead roles. However, it was later revealed, amidst dramatic circumstances, that Kartik was no longer attached to the project, reportedly due to ‘professional circumstances.’ Dharma Productions announced the decision to recast for the sequel to the hit film starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan. Ultimately, the project was shelved.

Conversely, last year, on Kartik’s 33rd birthday, Karan Johar announced his production of a film starring the actor. Without divulging details, Karan shared on Instagram, “Starting today with some special news on a special day! Extremely thrilled to announce Dharma Movies and Balaji Motion Pictures collaborating for a film helmed by the exceptionally talented Sandeep Modi. I am delighted to also announce the supremely talented Kartik Aaryan as our lead for this story, set to unfold in cinemas on 15th August 2025.”

In terms of upcoming projects, Kartik is set to reprise his role in the third installment of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ series and is currently filming for it. Meanwhile, Karan Johar, last seen wearing the director’s hat for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.’