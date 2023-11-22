Kartik Aaryan to Frontline Dharma-Balaji Film with Karan Johar

Today, on Kartik Aaryan’s 33rd birthday, Karan Johar shared some exciting news with the world. Taking to his Instagram account, Johar revealed that the talented actor would be the lead in an upcoming project from Dharma Productions and Balaji Telefilms. The film, set to grace cinemas on August 15, 2025, is a collaborative effort between the two renowned production houses.

Expressing his joy, Karan Johar kicked off the day by not only announcing the project but also extending heartfelt birthday wishes to Kartik Aaryan. In a message that resonated with sincerity, Johar shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration. He penned, “Kickstarting today with some special news on a special day! Extremely thrilled to announce @dharmamovies & @balajimotionpictures coming together for a film helmed by the exceptionally talented @sandeipm.”

In his message, devoid of excessive embellishments, Johar revealed that Sandeep Vanga will be directing this upcoming venture. The simplicity of the announcement resonates with the authenticity of the news. The film is set to unfold its story on the big screen on Independence Day in 2025.

Wishing Kartik Aaryan on his birthday, Johar’s message was clear and sincere. “Kartik, happy birthday to you…may our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen,” he wrote. The focus here is on the celebration of talent and the anticipation of the magic that will unfold on the silver screen. Notably, this project marks the first collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar.

Responding to the news, Kartik Aaryan also took to social media to share his excitement about the upcoming venture. In a message that reflected both pride and anticipation, Aaryan wrote, “An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valor and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life.” The actor expressed his connection to the subject matter, indicating a personal resonance with the film’s narrative.

Aaryan acknowledged the talents of the director, Sandeep Vanga, and the powerhouse producers, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor. In a straightforward and unadorned statement, Aaryan conveyed his pride and eagerness to embark on this new cinematic journey.

Karan Johar echoed this sentiment by expressing his excitement to collaborate with Ekta Kapoor. In a concise and unembellished statement, Johar shared his appreciation for their friendship and his anticipation for the collaborative work ahead.

The news of Kartik Aaryan headlining a film by Dharma Productions and Balaji Telefilms is a straightforward and sincere announcement. As they come together, the audience awaits the unfolding of a new chapter in Indian cinema on August 15, 2025.