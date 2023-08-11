Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan reunite after Dostana 2 row, fans surprised

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is back to put the spotlight on Indian cinema. It’s not just about watching films, but also engaging in lively talks with the stars of the silver screen. In attendance at the festival were Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan, who stood side by side for a photograph. This interaction came after Kartik’s departure from Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2.

The Kartik and Karan Johar duo has been on everyone’s radar since Dharma Productions shook things up by announcing changes to the cast of Dostana 2 back in 2021.

Originally, Kartik Aaryan was all set to lead Dostana 2 alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani. But in 2021, Kartik’s part in the project took an unexpected turn. Dharma Productions, under Karan Johar’s guidance, issued a statement on Instagram that read, “We’re making changes to Dostana 2 due to professional reasons. We’ll soon unveil the fresh casting for Collin D’Cunha’s directed movie. Stay tuned for the official reveal.”

As the news hit, fans naturally thought there might be some frostiness between Kartik and Karan. However, a recent snapshot from the film festival paints a different picture.

Remember when Kartik was asked about Dostana 2 on Aap Ki Adalat? He shared, “I haven’t really talked about this. It’s my belief and manner to remain quiet when there’s any discord between an elder and a younger person.”

Kartik expressed his gratitude for the warm reception in Australia and gave a shout-out to the folks Down Under. “Being in Australia has been an incredible experience, and I want to extend my thanks to Mitu and IFFM for inviting me here. The love pouring in from the Indian community has been amazing. I didn’t expect this level of affection and excitement for Indian cinema in Australia,” Kartik mentioned, clearly moved by the warm welcome.

This year marks the 14th edition of the festival, and the excitement kicked off today with the presence of several Bollywood big shots. Among them were Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma, and more. The festival got an extra dose of glam as Kartik and Karan shared the stage during the event’s press conference.