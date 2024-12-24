Kartik Aaryan reflects on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s ₹400 crore success

As 2024 draws to a close, Kartik Aaryan has much to celebrate, with the massive success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ marking a defining moment in his career.

The horror-comedy, which crossed ₹400 crore at the global box office, built up Aaryan’s status as one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars.

In a recent interview, Kartik Aaryan reflected on the secret behind success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. “People often get bored of franchises,” he said, addressing the challenges of keeping audiences engaged.

“What worked for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ was our ability to stay true to the franchise’s core while introducing fresh elements. The mix of horror, comedy, and nostalgia appealed to both old fans and new viewers. It wasn’t about continuity, but about creating new worlds and stories around the iconic darwaza. The twist at the end kept everyone hooked.”

Kartik’s portrayal of Rooh Baba, a character that has now become a cultural sensation, was a standout. By preserving the franchise’s nostalgic elements, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ successfully bridged generational gaps, offering something unique for everyone in the audience.

Beyond the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, Kartik had a stellar 2024. He also garnered critical acclaim for his performance in ‘Chandu Champion’, which earned rave reviews from both critics and audiences.

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan’s presence in the franchise adds an exciting layer of nostalgia and intrigue.

Madhuri, making a special appearance, brings her signature grace and charm to the film, while Vidya reprises her iconic role as Manjulika, a character that has become synonymous with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series.