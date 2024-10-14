Kartik Aaryan opines on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and ‘Singham Again’ clash

A grand box-office showdown is slated for this Diwali! Cinephiles are in for a treat with two of the most highly-anticipated titles releasing on November 1. Both Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ will hit theatres on the same date. Ever since the clash was announced, fans have been curious to find out which film will emerge victorious at the box office. Amid the anticipation, Kartik Aaryan breaks his silence on the clash between the two titles.

Recently, at a promotional event for his upcoming film, Kartik talked about the clash. He said, “Diwali itni badi holiday hai. I think do filmein aaram se chal sakti hain. Aur unka Singham Again ka action genre hai, humara horror comedy genre hai.” Iterating the difference in both films, the actor also said that two big titles releasing on the same day itself is a fiesta. Elaborating further he said, “Abhi yahan par Diwali ke time par do aisi filmein aa rahi hain jiska I think audience dono filmon ka besabri se intezaar kar rahi hain. Mujhe unki bhi film pasand hai, main unki bhi film dekhne jaaunga. I hope aap humaari bhi film dekhne jaayein. Aur dono filmein chalne ka bohot scope hai.”

Moreover, the actor added that he does not see the clash as a battle between the two titles. Instead, Kartik emphasised his interest in the battle between his Rooh Baba and Manjulika in the upcoming film. On October 9, the makers dropped the trailer of the anticipated film, taking fans by surprise. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will have not just one, but two Manjulikas- Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.

With the third instalment, the makers tease an intense showdown as the doors of mansions re-open. Joining Aaryan in the film is Triptii Dimri as his love interest, who adds freshness to the narrative. Additionally, Vijay Raaz plays a key role in the film while Rajpal Yadav returns as the sidekick. Sprinkled with referential humour, the film’s trailer promises a generous dose of both horror and comedy.

On the flip side, ‘Singham Again’ stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Notably, the film will also star Akshay Kumar from ‘Sooryavanshi’ and Ranveer Singh from ‘Simmba’, connecting the films within the universe.

Notably, both films are part of established film franchises and are the third instalments of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ and ‘Singham’. Additionally, ‘Singham Again’ is part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, which includes films like ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Simmba.’ With both titles boasting an impressive cast and a tantalising story, fans are looking forward to a delightful moving-watching experience this Diwali.