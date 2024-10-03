‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ fetches Kartik Aaryan his biggest non-theatrical deal of 135 crores

Cinephiles are in for a treat this Diwali! With a major box office clash between ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and ‘Singham Again,’ fans are expecting a grand showdown. Ahead of the release, both films are making the right waves and the game is already afoot. Both films have made a big non-theatrical deal, marking the career best of the respective franchise. Notably, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ earns Kartik Aaryan his career-best non-theatrical deal.

Despite apprehensions, Kartik Aaryan managed to win hearts and the box office with his rendition of ‘Rooh Baba’ in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.’ With the anticipation high with the return of Aaryan and Vidya Balan, the OG Manjulika, the franchise has struck a whopping deal. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the film has locked in a non-theatrical deal of a whopping 135 crores. It includes the digital, satellite and music rights for the upcoming film. Notably, the deal is the biggest one to date for the horror-comedy franchise and Kartik Aaryan. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ has fetched a non-theatrical deal of 200 crores, reportedly. The deal is a career milestone for both Devgn as well as Rohit Shetty.

Notably, both films are part of established film franchises and are the third instalments of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ and ‘Singham’. Additionally, ‘Singham Again’ is part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, which includes films like ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Simmba.’ Both films boast impressive ensemble casts.

Aneez Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ stars Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, reprising his role from the second instalment of the series. Joining him is the OG Manjulika from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, Vidya Balan. The film also stars Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri in key roles. On the flip side, ‘Singham Again’ stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Notably, the film will also star Akshay Kumar from ‘Sooryavanshi’ and Ranveer Singh from ‘Simmba’, connecting the films within the universe.

With ‘Singham Again’ emerging victorious in the battle of non-theatrical deals, it remains to be seen which film will take over the box office. Both ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will release on November 1.