Kartik Aaryan ignites Indore with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ title track tour

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming movie, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, is already making waves. And, his title track tour has sparked excitement across cities. After an electrifying start in Delhi, the buzz carried over to Indore, where Kartik Aaryan stole the show once again.

On Day 2 of his city tour, the actor made his first stop at the Annie Besant Group College. There he greeted a roaring crowd. Kartik’s signature charisma and effortless dance moves captivated the audience. For them, he performed the now-viral #SpookySlide from the film’s title track.

The energy in the Indore air was undeniable, with cheers echoing long after Kartik Aaryan wrapped up his performance. The students couldn’t get enough of him, and the event turned into a full-blown celebration.

But Kartik wasn’t done yet. His next stop was Indore’s famous Chappan Market, where he was welcomed with even more fanfare. Known for its street food and vibrant atmosphere, Chappan Market became the perfect backdrop for Kartik’s larger-than-life presence.

Fans gathered in massive numbers, eager to catch a glimpse of the superstar as he explored the local delicacies. His visit quickly turned into a spectacle, with people swarming the streets, dancing to the track, and embracing the festive mood that Kartik’s presence brought to the city.

The film’s title track, a high-energy fusion of Neeraj Shridhar’s vocals, Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjabi beats, and Pitbull’s rap, has already become a chart-topping hit. Kartik’s flawless dance performance, set to this addictive soundtrack, has turned the song into a full-fledged sensation, with fans grooving to it across the country. Many are already calling it the “dance anthem of the year.”

As the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ tour continues, Kartik is set to take Hyderabad by storm next, extending his influence to the South. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, this horror-comedy sequel is gearing up for a massive Diwali release on November 1, 2024.