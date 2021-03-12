Actors Karenvir Bohra and Zareen Khan will star in a horror comedy titled “Patalpani: Azad Desh Ke Ghulam Bhoot”.

Directed by Raaj Aashoo, the cast of the film will also feature Illa Arun, Rajesh Sharma, Ali Asgar, Aditi Govitrikar, Upasna Singh and Sumit Gulati.

“This one is going to be super fun. We are going on floors this month by considering all the safety precautions and, yes, we are looking forward to releasing it soon,” said director Aashoo.

“Patalpani” will go on floors this month. The film revolves around the past and present scenarios of society in a tongue-im-cheek manner.

The film is produced by Pancham Singh and Karanvir’s wife, actress Teejay Sidhu.