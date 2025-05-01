Bibbojaan lives on: Aditi Rao Hydari marks one year of ‘Heeramandi’

It’s been a full year since ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ first lit up our screens with its dazzling visuals, intricate storytelling, and magnetic performances. And as the Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus marks its one-year anniversary, Aditi Rao Hydari—who played the unforgettable Bibbojaan—has taken a moment to reflect on the journey that changed so much for her and fans alike.

Sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, Aditi posted a video reel packed with glimpses from the Netflix series that transported viewers to the world of courtesans in 1940s Lahore.

In the caption, she poured her heart out, thanking the director and crew for creating magic together. “Heeramandi turns one. Cheering for Sanjay Sir, our captain!” she wrote, going on to name her fellow collaborators with affection. “To all of you who made Bibbojaan and all of us a part of your hearts. This is an eternal love story between us!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Bibbojaan wasn’t just a character—she was a statement. A courtesan with fire in her heart and rebellion in her soul, she embodied both vulnerability and strength. Through her, Hydari portrayed a layered woman caught between personal desires and political awakening during India’s freedom movement.

And let’s not forget the viral sensation that followed. Yes, we’re talking about her now-iconic “Gaja Gamini” or swan-like walk during the dance number ‘Saiyaan Hatto Jao’. It had social media hooked, with countless fans recreating the graceful glide that quickly became her signature.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his OTT debut, ‘Heeramandi’ was more than just a period drama. It was a rich tapestry of love, power, betrayal, and liberation—told through the lens of the women who ruled the courtesan quarters.

The series boasted a powerhouse ensemble including Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

Each character brought something unique to the table, but Bibbojaan stood out—not just because of her stylized elegance, but because of the emotional gravity she carried.

As Aditi rightly put it—’Heeramandi’ is the gift that keeps on giving.