Kareena Kapoor on Taimur name controversy: “It affected me”

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor recently opened up about the controversy surrounding the name of her elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, reflecting on how it affected her personally.

In a candid conversation, she recalled how the media and public reaction to her son’s name was overwhelming, but her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, remained calm and composed throughout the ordeal.

Kareena shared how difficult it was for her to see people intensely discussing Taimur’s name, especially given that he was just a baby at the time.

Advertisement

“It definitely affected me,” Kareena said. “People were talking about him, and he wasn’t even aware of the situation. He’s still so young and innocent, yet there was so much noise about his name. But now, it seems like everyone has moved on.”

Despite the initial negativity, Kareena Kapoor also noted how much love Taimur has received from the public over the years. “People became so invested in him even though they didn’t really know him,” she added.

Reflecting on her approach to handling the controversy, Kareena mentioned some words of wisdom from her grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor, about how to deal with public scrutiny as a celebrity. This advice helped her navigate the situation more gracefully. She admitted that while she struggled with the attention surrounding her son, Saif was a pillar of support. “Saif was very relaxed and calm,” she said. “He kept reminding me that we needed to stay composed and confident.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena also touched on how this experience has influenced her social media presence. She loves staying connected with her fans and sharing glimpses of her life on Instagram, but she now maintains a balance. “I share a lot on Instagram, but there’s always a part of me that stays a little distant because of everything I’ve been through,” she explained.

Interestingly, during the height of the controversy, Saif had even suggested the possibility of changing Taimur’s name to ease the public’s reaction. However, the couple ultimately decided to stand by their choice, and today, the storm has passed.