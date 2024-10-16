Hema Malini: Top 5 iconic films on her birthday

Happy birthday, Hema Malini! The Indian film industry and fans across the globe are celebrating the 76th birthday and illustrious career of Bollywood’s ‘Dream Girl’.

Known for her beauty, grace, and versatility, Hema Malini has captivated audiences with a wide range of roles that have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. As the actress celebrates another milestone, we revisit five of her most iconic films that continue to enchant generations.

1. Sholay (1975)

Role: Basanti

One of the most celebrated films in Indian cinema history, Sholay remains a classic. Hema’s lively portrayal of the talkative and feisty Basanti, with her iconic dialogues and impeccable comic timing, made her character unforgettable. Her chemistry with Dharmendra added a romantic touch, and people still celebrate that today.

2. Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)

Role: Seeta / Geeta (Dual Role)

In this dual role, Hema Malini has played two distinct characters, the timid Seeta and the fierce Geeta. The film was a box-office hit and earned her the Filmfare Best Actress Award. She adapted to the performances so well, that it looked effortless between contrasting characters.

3. Dream Girl (1977)

Role: Sapna / Dream Girl

Hema Malini became synonymous with the title Dream Girl after the release of this film. Playing multiple avatars to outwit a wealthy businessman, her charming and enigmatic performance captivated audiences.

4. Meera (1979)

Role: Meera

In a departure from her usual glamorous roles, Hema Malini took on the spiritual character of the 16th-century poet-saint Meera, who dedicated her life to Lord Krishna. Her portrayal of Meera, filled with devotion and grace, earned critical acclaim. The film may not have been a commercial success, but it remains one of her finest performances.

5. Razia Sultan (1983)

Role: Razia Sultan

Playing the titular role of Razia Sultan, the first and only female Sultan of Delhi, Hema Malini delivered a powerful and regal performance. Though the film was not a major box-office hit, it is remembered for its grandeur and Hema’s portrayal of an iconic historical figure.

Her contribution to Indian cinema remains unparalleled. Her legacy continues to inspire new generations of actors and filmmakers, while her classic performances are revisited and cherished by fans worldwide. Here’s to Bollywood’s timeless ‘Dream Girl. Happy birthday, Hema Malini!