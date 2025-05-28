Kareena Kapoor backs Gujarat’s menstrual health drive, calls it a “game-changer”

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has voiced strong support for a groundbreaking menstrual health initiative taking root in Gujarat’s schools.

Taking to Instagram on Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025, she praised the initiative for making period education more open, inclusive, and engaging—especially for young students navigating puberty.

In her post, Kareena emphasized that the problem isn’t menstruation itself, but the lack of awareness around it. “Periods aren’t a problem… lack of awareness is,” she wrote, applauding the Gujarat government and UNICEF India for their collaborative efforts in reshaping how students learn about menstruation.

The initiative involves setting up dedicated Menstrual Corners in schools—safe spaces where students can explore menstrual health topics through fun, educational activities. These corners use tools like card games, interactive role-play aprons, 3D models, and illustrated booklets to make learning approachable and stigma-free.

Importantly, the spaces are open to both girls and boys, helping foster empathy, understanding, and open dialogue from a young age.

With over 103,000 girls and 88,000 boys already engaged through these Menstrual Corners, the program is already showing results—not just in boosting awareness, but in building confidence and helping girls stay in school.

Kareena Kapoor praised this aspect, highlighting how the initiative is empowering girls to “stay in school and chase their dreams.”

She urged for continued efforts in creating “safe environments and open conversations” about menstruation, calling it key to building a “#PeriodFriendlyWorld.”

Alongside her advocacy, Kareena shared pictures of schoolgirls participating in the program, adding a visual touch to her message.

While her social media post sparked important dialogue around menstruation, Kareena has also been busy on the professional front.

The 44-year-old actress was recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’, a high-octane action film that brought together a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Jackie Shroff.

Looking ahead, Kareena is said to be collaborating with director Meghna Gulzar on a new project reportedly titled ‘Daayra’. The film is rumored to feature Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran in a major role.