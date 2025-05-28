Sequel season: ‘The Royals’, ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ & more to return to Netflix

Netflix India is playing the sequel card, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. The streaming giant just dropped a massive update, confirming the return of several buzzy Indian originals that had audiences bingeing, tweeting, and debating in group chats.

From royal romances and prison politics to courtroom chuckles and campus love, there’s something for everyone coming back to the screen.

Advertisement

Let’s start with the show that has everyone talking: ‘The Royals’. Despite critics being split over its glitzy take on modern Indian royalty, the rom-com starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar quickly became a global trendsetter.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The show recently debuted and shot straight to the top, trending in 58 countries — not a small feat for a brand-new series.

Clearly, the audience didn’t mind the opulence and drama, because Netflix wasted no time in giving it the green light for a sequel.

Safe to say, the royal saga isn’t over just yet.

Then there’s ‘Black Warrant’, the gritty prison drama directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, which was praised for its no-nonsense storytelling and intense performances. Zahaan Kapoor, who won acclaim for his role as jailer Sunil Kumar Gupta, will return to navigate fresh chaos within Tihar Jail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

If the first season was any indication, this follow-up promises more moral dilemmas, power struggles, and perhaps a few unexpected alliances.

Fans of legal comedy can also rejoice — ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ is back on the docket. The quirky courtroom series, led by the ever-charismatic Ravi Kishan, is set in a fictional district court in East Delhi and brings together absurd legal cases with offbeat humor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

After winning hearts with its unique take on the judiciary, the second season aims to serve another dose of laughter, chaos, and courtroom confusion.

But perhaps the most emotional update comes from ‘Mismatched’, the beloved campus rom-com that’s been with Netflix for nearly five years. Starring internet sweetheart Prajakta Koli and heartthrob Rohit Saraf, the show has become a staple for young Indian audiences.

With its relatable characters, catchy soundtrack, and coming-of-age themes, ‘Mismatched’ has been a consistent hit — both on the platform and in the music charts.

But all good things must come to an end, and the upcoming fourth season will be its last. Expect closure, nostalgia, and a few tears as fans prepare to say goodbye.