Karan Johar’s birthday wish for twins Yash & Roohi: “My biggest achievement!”

Filmmaker Karan Johar is marking a special day as his twins, Yash and Roohi, turn eight. Taking to social media, he shared an emotional post filled with love and gratitude for his children, accompanied by adorable pictures of them together.

Reflecting on fatherhood, Karan called it his “biggest achievement,” emphasizing the profound impact his children have had on his life.

“I named them after my parents because I felt beyond a lineage or a name, an emotion must continue… They are my world!!!” he wrote, paying tribute to his late father, Yash Johar, and his mother, Hiroo Johar.

The touching post concluded with a heartfelt wish: “Happy birthday Roohi and Yash… My biggest prayer for you both is to be kind always.”

As soon as Karan shared the post, birthday wishes started pouring in from Bollywood celebrities, including Farah Khan, Kajol, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora, who all showered the twins with love.

Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi in February 2017 via surrogacy. Their names hold deep sentimental value—Yash was named after his late father, while Roohi’s name is an anagram of his mother’s name, Hiroo.

Over the years, Karan has often shared glimpses of his journey as a father, expressing how his children have brought unparalleled joy into his life.