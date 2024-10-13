Divya Khosla accuses Alia Bhatt of faking ‘Jigra’ box office numbers

Divya Khosla recently accused fellow actress Alia Bhatt of manipulating the box office performance of her latest film, ‘Jigra’. In a sharp critique posted on her Instagram Stories, Divya claimed that Alia had inflated the movie’s earnings by purchasing tickets for her own film and reporting “fake collections.”

Divya shared her allegations alongside a photograph of an empty theatre, suggesting that the actual audience turnout for ‘Jigra’ was far below what was being reported.

In her post, Divya Khosla wrote, “Went to Citi Mall PVR for ‘Jigra’ show. Theatre was totally empty… all theaters going empty everywhere.” She continued, “#Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets kharide aur fake collections announce kar diye (Alia truly has a lot of guts… buying her own tickets and announcing fake collections). Wonder why paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra.”

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, however, ‘Jigra’ made Rs 4.55 crore on its opening day in India, though these numbers fell short of expectations. Adarsh reported that the movie performed well in urban areas, likely due to Alia Bhatt’s star power, but that it struggled to connect with audiences in more rural or mass-market regions.

“An energetic start in the Hindi heartland would’ve bolstered the opening day performance,” Adarsh noted, adding that the Dussehra holiday and the upcoming weekend might still provide the film with a much-needed boost.

Unfortunately for ‘Jigra’, it faced stiff competition from ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, a film starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. On its opening day, ‘Vicky Vidya’ outperformed ‘Jigra’, earning Rs 5.71 crore compared to ‘Jigra’’s Rs 4.55 crore. This marked ‘Jigra’ as one of Alia Bhatt’s lowest openers since 2014’s ‘Highway’, which was only the second movie of her career.

The plot of ‘Jigra’ centers on a devoted sister, played by Alia Bhatt, who embarks on a dangerous journey to rescue her brother. The film also features a recreated version of the iconic song “Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka,” showcasing the vocal talent of Vedang Raina.