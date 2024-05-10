Karan Johar shares nostalgic ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ throwback

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently took a trip down memory lane, sharing a nostalgic throwback from the set of ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ on his Instagram. In the picture, we see Karan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rani Mukerji engrossed in conversation during breaks, capturing a candid moment of camaraderie. Karan expressed his gratitude to Aditya Chopra in the caption, reflecting on the journey and the immense talent surrounding him. The image paints a picture of warmth, with Karan and Shah Rukh bundled up in winter attire while Rani radiates elegance in a lehenga and shawl, resting her head on the bench.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with love and nostalgia, reminiscing about the iconic film. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta in prominent roles, adding to its star-studded ensemble.

Switching gears, Karan is gearing up for his next venture, ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi,’ a sports drama featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. Set to premiere on May 31, the film promises to be an engaging watch for audiences eagerly awaiting Karan’s storytelling prowess once again.

As Karan continues to delve into the realms of cinema, each project serves as a testament to his passion for storytelling and his ability to weave magic on the silver screen. With ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ remaining etched in the memories of fans, the anticipation for ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ is palpable, promising yet another cinematic masterpiece from the visionary filmmaker.