Karan Johar reveals how he masters the art of staying relevant despite online trolling

Karan Johar isn’t losing sleep over online hate, in fact, he’s sipping his coffee and embracing it.

In a candid conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ filmmaker opened up about being a magnet for social media backlash.

Instead of reacting with anger or hurt, Karan Johar revealed a rather zen, and delightfully cheeky, perspective: “The good thing about being trolled or attacked is that, thank God, they are not being indifferent.”

For him, the true nightmare isn’t criticism. It’s silence. “Love and hate are both forms of appreciation,” he explained. “Imagine doing something and nobody’s even talking about it. That’s the worst feeling.”

So whether it’s for his bold fashion statements or his unapologetic opinions, the noise around him signals one thing: ‘he still matters’.

Karan didn’t shy away from the fact that he often rubs people the wrong way, especially online. But rather than tone it down, he finds joy in the disruption.

“Even if they’re b**ching about what I’m saying, what I’m wearing, or what I’m doing, I think to myself, I must really annoy people. And then I’m like, how fabulous is that?” he said with a grin.

Currently, Karan is making waves as the host of ‘The Traitors’, the reality game show streaming on Amazon Prime Video. With its dramatic blend of alliances, betrayals, and celebrity mind games, the show has kept audiences hooked. As the high-stakes series inches towards its grand finale on July 3, the buzz is only growing.

Dharma Productions recently dropped the teaser for ‘Sarzameen’, a political thriller set in Kashmir. The film marks the directorial debut of Kayoze Irani and boasts a powerful cast of Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar on July 25, ‘Sarzameen’ promises a gripping narrative of conflict, resilience, and emotional depth.