Karan Johar launches another star kid: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son; internet reacts

Karan Johar announces the launch of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh through an Instagram post. The filmmaker pens a lengthy note praising Saif and Amrita as he walks down memory lane. Taking to the platform, Karan has shared a bunch of snapshots of the upcoming debutant as he welcomes Ibrahim to the films. Fans call the filmmaker out for nepotism. This isn’t the first instance Karan is at the centre of the nepotism debate given that he has launched several star kids.

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar shared his first meetings and memories with Saif and Amrita. He noted that in his first meeting with Ibrahim Ali Khan, the young kid reminded him of Saif. Karan penned, “I met Amrita or Dingy, how the loved ones like to call her…when I was just 12 years old. She did a film for @dharmamovies with my father called Duniya, and I remember so vividly the grace, the energy & the commandment over the camera she had.”

Advertisement

He continued, “BUT, what I remember the most is the warmest Chinese dinner with her and her hairstylist of the time after our first meeting, followed by a James Bond movie! She treated me like her own the second we met and that was the power of her grace…which lives on through her and her children too!”

Advertisement

Karan then reminisced about working with the Bollywood family and his strong bond with them. “With Saif, it was in Anand Mahendru’s office where I first met him. Young, suave, charming & effortless…VERY much like the first time I met Ibrahim. And a strong friendship that continues from our generation to luckily our kids!!! I know this family for 40 years. Worked with them in different capacities – Duniya with Amrita, Kal Ho Naa Ho to Kurbaan with Saif and of course, Simmba with Sara followed by many more (to come!!) I know this family for the heart they have.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



Wrapping his note, the filmmaker praised their bloodline and the different generations of actors who have taken the silver screen from the family. Concluding his note, he announced Ibrahim’s first stint in cinema. “Films are in their blood, their genes and their passion. We make way for a new wave of talent, one that I cannot wait for the world to see. So, stay tuned as @iakpataudi makes his way into your hearts and soon…onto the screens!”

Soon after, KJo dropped the post, users flooded the comment section slamming him. One user wrote, “You will launch Taimur and Jeh also…uplifting the uplifted.” Another comment read, “Karan Johar back at it, putting the capital N in Nepotism.” Another quipped, “Films are in their blood? Meanwhile, Sara is overacting and flopping in the past ten films she’s butchered.”

Meanwhile, one user gave a ‘Harry Potter’ reference. A user penned, “Karan is weirdly obsessed with genes and family bloodlines. It’s weird, it’s giving Salazar Slytherin energy.” Another remarked, “Salazar walked so that kjo could run.” For the unversed, Salazar Slytherin was a founding member of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. He was hostile to the idea of non-magical families sending their children to the school.

Ibrahim Ali Khan served as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kaahani.’ Led by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the film marked Karan’s return as a director after seven years.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan attack: Accused sent to 14-day judicial custody