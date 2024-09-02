Kangana’s ‘Emergency’ delayed as censor demands cuts; Actor reacts

Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Emergency’ continues to face significant controversy. Following severe backlash over the film’s trailer, which is alleged to portray the Sikh community negatively, several petitions have been filed demanding a ban on the film. Amid the controversy, the certification board has yet to greenlight the release, resulting in a postponement. ‘Emergency’ was originally scheduled for release on September 6.

Reports indicate that the CBFC has demanded additional cuts to the film to protect the sentiments of all communities. The film has particularly drawn criticism from Punjab. The Shiromani Akali Dal issued a legal notice to the board, requesting a ban on the film’s release, claiming it could “incite communal tensions” and “spread misinformation.” The notice also alleged that Kangana Ranaut’s film portrays Sikhs in a negative light, which could damage the social fabric of Punjab and the nation.

On X, Kangana expressed her frustration, writing, “There is pressure on us to not show the assassination of Mrs. Gandhi, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, and the Punjab riots. I don’t know what we will show then…”

Additionally, Kangana recently appeared on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, expressing her disappointment over the delay. The BJP MP commented, “Meri film pe hi Emergency lag gayi hai. Bahut hi nirashajanak ye sthiti hai. Main toh khair bahut hi zyada disappointed hu apne desh se, aur jo bhi haalaat hain.” (An Emergency has been imposed on my film now. It’s a terrible situation. I am very disappointed with our nation and how things are unfolding here.)

The actor-politician also noted that films like ‘Indu Sarkar’ and ‘Sam Bahadur’, which depict parts of the history covered in ‘Emergency’, have already been released. She questioned why the film’s certification was revoked ahead of its release, suggesting that the censor committee acted in response to the petitions. She argued, “We’ll keep telling those ridiculous stories otherwise. We’ll get scared by someone today, someone else tomorrow. People will keep scaring us because we get scared so easily. How much will we keep getting scared?”

As the discussion continued, Kangana expressed her determination to fight for the release of an ‘uncut version’ of her film. “I’ve made this film with a lot of self-respect, which is why the CBFC can’t point out any contention. They’ve stalled my certificate, but I’m determined to release an uncut version of the film. I’ll fight in court and release an uncut version. I can’t suddenly show that Indira Gandhi died on her own at her home. I can’t show it like that.”

Kangana Ranaut not only stars in ‘Emergency’ but has also directed, written, and financed the film. The film also features Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Satish Kaushik.