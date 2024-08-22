Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’: SAD and SGPC demand ban for negative Sikh portrayal

The teaser for actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film ‘Emergency’, which she has also backed and directed, has attracted controversy. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has objected to the depiction of Sikhs in the film and has demanded a ban on it in the state. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders have also voiced similar concerns. They have opposed the film’s release and asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to clarify his stance on the matter.

The backlash began after the film’s trailer was released, sparking controversy over the portrayal of Sikhs. The trailer includes a Sikh character delivering a controversial line.

On Wednesday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded that a criminal case be filed against Kangana Ranaut for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Sikhs through her film ‘Emergency’. Sukhbir, who was in Gidderbaha to meet party workers, stated: “It is unfortunate that Kangana is deliberately working to provoke sentiments against patriotic Sikhs and destroy communal harmony.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has called for the film to be reviewed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) before its release. Responding to the trailer, Harsimrat expressed concern about the potential defamation of the Sikh community. In a media interaction, she said, “I haven’t seen the film, but if any party fought the hardest during the Emergency, it was the Shiromani Akali Dal. The late Parkash Singh Badal was the first to lead the movement and was arrested along with others.” She added that the Akali Dal endured significant hardships and arrests during the Emergency. Harsimrat argued that if Sikhs are not portrayed fairly in the film, it could be due to Kangana’s role not allowing for a fair depiction of Sikhs. “History shows Kangana has used derogatory language against Punjabis, especially during the farmers’ protests, which indicates her bias.”

SGPC president Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami has also demanded an immediate ban on ‘Emergency’, alleging it misrepresents Sikhs. He criticized the inconsistency in film censorship, noting that ‘Punjab ’95’, a film about human rights activist Bhai Jaswant Singh Kalra, was not approved even after 85 cuts, while ‘Emergency’ was cleared despite its alleged contentious portrayal of the Sikh community.

Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, an independent MP elected from Faridkot this year and the son of Beant Singh, one of the assassins of Indira Gandhi, was the first to object to the film’s trailer. Khalsa stated, “The film is part of a larger conspiracy to defame the Sikh community among other communities in the country. It is an attack on the Sikhs, and the state government should take action. Hate crimes against Sikhs are on the rise in India, and this film contributes to that.”

In response to the growing agitation against the film, Jagmohan Singh Raju, the BJP’s state general secretary and advisor to the National Commission for Minorities, wrote a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. In his letter, he requested that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) be “doubly diligent” before awarding a certificate to the movie.

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ was initially scheduled for release in November of last year but was delayed. It was then set to hit theaters in June but was postponed again due to the Lok Sabha elections.