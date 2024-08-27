Kangana Ranaut receives death threats over ‘Emergency’; seeks police protection

BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Emergency’ has been in troubled waters for a while now. However, recently the issue has escalated after a group of people posted a video on social media, threatening Ranaut with death. The video has surfaced after her upcoming film ‘Emergency’ has been receiving backlash for the portrayal of the Sikh Community. ‘Emergency’ will release on September 6 and Ranaut plays Indira Gandhi in the film.

In the video that has been circulating online, a group of six men threaten the actress and the politician. In the video, one of the men says, “If you release this movie, Sardars will beat you with slippers. I’m a proud Indian, and if I see you anywhere in my country, especially in Maharashtra, we, along with our Hindu, Christian, and Muslim brothers, will welcome you with slippers.”



Moreover, another individual gave an open and chilling warning to Kangana Ranaut. He said, “History cannot be altered. If Sikhs are depicted as terrorists in the film, remember what happened to the one you’re portraying. Don’t forget who Satwant Singh and Beant Singh were. We know how to break the finger that points at us… If we can sacrifice our heads, we can also take one.”

Since the video has been doing rounds on social media, netizens have expressed their concerns on social media. Several users have noted the audacity of openly issuing death threats to an MP for making a film. In response to the threats, Kangana Ranaut has shared the video on X. She made sure to tag the police departments of Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Punjab, and urged them to investigate.

Meanwhile, ‘Emergency’ has been receiving a lot of backlash following its trailer release. The film portrays the Sikh Community in a negative light, allegedly. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has called for a ban on its release. Moreover, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders have also voiced similar sentiments.

The film’s trailer opens with Indira Gandhi’s close relationship with her father, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. It chronicles her entry into politics and how she dealt with several political events and turmoil. ‘Emergency’ will also portray key historical events, including the Emergency, the Shimla Agreement, the Khalistan movement, and the JP Andolan.

‘Emergency’ will release on September 6, as of now.