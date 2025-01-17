Kangana says THIS about Diljit Dosanjh’s meeting with PM Modi

Diljit Dosanjh recently shared his excitement after a memorable meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the two discussed music, culture, and more. The actor-singer took to social media, calling it a fantastic start to 2025, and posted pictures from the meeting. PM Modi also shared his thoughts, praising Diljit as a “truly multifaceted” talent, highlighting their shared interests in music and tradition. The Diljit-Modi meeting garnered significant attention, especially from Kangana Ranaut, who was asked about it during a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra.

Kangana, who has never had a personal interaction with the Prime Minister, addressed the buzz surrounding Diljit’s meeting.

She made it clear that she did not feel any regret over not meeting PM Modi herself. While Diljit had the chance to meet the Prime Minister, Kangana explained that she holds no resentment, stating that she respected Modi for his leadership, particularly his stance during the farmers’ protests, where he defended those involved.

Kangana further clarified that she wasn’t embarrassed by the situation, saying, “What’s embarrassing about this? I don’t feel the need to be embarrassed about the PM not meeting me but Diljit. For him, everybody is equal in the janta.”

She emphasized that she had never had an in-depth conversation with the Prime Minister, only briefly meeting him once to exchange a “namaste.” Despite this, she expressed admiration for him and shared her desire to engage with him in the future.

Kangana described herself as a “big fan” of PM Modi and expressed her hope to one day have a meaningful conversation with him, particularly about the arts.

She acknowledged that the Prime Minister’s busy schedule made it unrealistic to expect a personal meeting, understanding the demands on his time.

However, she conveyed her respect for his leadership and the work he has done for the country.