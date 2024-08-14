Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ trailer drops: CHECK OUT

The highly anticipated trailer for Kangana Ranaut’s political drama, ‘Emergency’, has just been released, and it’s creating quite a buzz. Shared by Ranaut herself on social media, the trailer offers a compelling look into the tumultuous period of the 1975 Emergency in India, with Ranaut taking on the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, and Vishak Nair, alongside the late Satish Kaushik. This cinematic venture is entirely directed by Kangana Ranaut, showcasing her commitment to bringing this significant historical era to life.

In the trailer, viewers catch a glimpse of young Indira Gandhi’s relationship with her father, Jawaharlal Nehru, and the ensuing political challenges she faced. The film delves into various historical events of the time, such as the Emergency, the Shimla Agreement, the Khalistan movement, and the JP Andolan.

Kangana Ranaut has been actively promoting the film, previously sharing a poster and announcing the trailer’s release date on X. Her caption emphasized the film’s exploration of one of India’s darkest political chapters and the intense ambition that shaped it. She also revealed that ‘Emergency’ will hit theaters worldwide on September 6, 2024.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the movie promises a gripping portrayal of this controversial period, with a screenplay by Ritesh Shah and music by Sanchit Balhara. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how this dramatic chapter in Indian democracy is brought to life on the big screen.