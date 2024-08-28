Kangana Ranaut blasts Bollywood’s ‘jealousy’ and silence on ‘Emergency’ release

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut is known for expressing her raw emotions without mincing words. As she prepares for the release of her directorial debut, ‘Emergency’, she has openly discussed her challenges. Recently, the BJP MP and actress criticized Bollywood stakeholders for allegedly conspiring against her. Ranaut claimed that members of the film industry were calling actors to advise them against working with her. In a new interview with Mashable India, she has once again taken aim at the industry.

During the interview, Ranaut accused Bollywood members of being envious of talent, alleging that they boycott talented actors. She also criticized them for not discussing her film, ‘Emergency’. Previously, Ranaut had asserted that the film industry had boycotted her during the trailer launch of ‘Emergency’.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut claims members of the film industry conspired against her

Advertisement

In her conversation with Mashable, she described herself as a no-nonsense person, stating that those who connect with her appreciate her, while only a few people have an issue with her. She said, “If you look at how I won the election, it’s clear that I also received a lot of love from the industry. So it proves that only a few people have a problem with me. Is the problem with me or with them? It could be that there’s an issue with them, don’t you think? They should consider that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Taking a swipe at Bollywood, the actress commented, “Bollywood is, to be honest, a hopeless place. Kuch nahi inka hone wala (there is no saving this place). Because, one, they are jealous of talent. If they find someone talented, they go after them to bring them down. Unka career barbaad kar dete hain (they ruin their career), unko boycott kar dete hain (they boycott them). Itna ganda PR kar ke unko badnaam kar dete hain (they defame people with bad PR).”

Furthermore, Ranaut remarked that these individuals are venomous and envious. Citing examples of Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade, she said that if approached kindly, they will respond. She added that she has always supported films deserving of praise, regardless of whose they are.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut slams bollywood stars as ‘stupid’ and ‘shallow’

She further criticized the industry for remaining silent about ‘Emergency’. “They are so filled with venom and envy… because they have received everything in life easily and didn’t have to work hard. They think they work hard because they go to the gym.”

In ‘Emergency’, Kangana plays the titular role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She has also written and directed the film. ‘Emergency’ will release on September 6.