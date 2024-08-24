Kangana Ranaut claims members of the film industry conspired against her

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her film ‘Emergency.’ Ranaut has directed, bankrolled, and headlined the upcoming film. ‘Emergency’ is scheduled to release on September 6. Recently, the actress revealed that there has been a ‘conspiracy’ brewing against her in the film industry. She remarked that this took a toll on the making of her upcoming film.

In a conversation with Times of India, the actress revealed that several cinematographers, casting directors, and actors refused to work with her. Ranaut alleged that several stakeholders of the film industry had called actors beforehand and advised them against collaborating with her. Believing it to be a conspiracy, she stated, “Several casting directors and DOPs refused to work with me. Actors were receiving calls to not work with me. There was a lot of conspiracy against me.”

Kangana Ranaut then called herself fortunate enough that despite all the obstacles, she got to collaborate with actors like Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, and Mahima Choudhary. The actor-director hailed it as “the best feeling in the world when people agree to work with you in adverse circumstances.” She further emphasised that her ‘Emergency’ cast didn’t just agree to work with her but also treated Ranaut with immense respect and love.

During the trailer launch, she talked about the challenges she faced while making ‘Emergency’ and the conspiracy. During her address, the actress said, “I have faced many obstacles while making this film. Every film faces a lot of obstacles and then they find many angels who support you through those obstacles. I want to say a special thanks to my cast.”

Ranaut further added that it is common knowledge that Bollywood has boycotted her. Admiring her cast, she said, “It’s not easy to stand with me, it’s not easy to be part of my film, and it’s definitely not easy to praise me. But, they (Emergency cast) have done all of it.”

At the same event, the ‘Queen’ actress was asked if she considered herself to be a one-woman army and if she resonated with Salman Khan’s claims of being misunderstood. To this, Ranaut stated that she prefers to focus on her fans and the positive feedback she receives. She further iterated that she is more interested in the love and support she receives. Shw would rather not focus on the criticism of those who want her out of Bollywood.

In related news, ‘Emergency’ has been receiving a lot of backlash following its trailer release. The film portrays the Sikh Community in a negative light, allegedly. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has called for a ban on its release. Moreover, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders have also voiced similar sentiments.