Kangana Ranaut slams bollywood stars as ‘stupid’ and ‘shallow’

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has a knack for speaking her mind without sugar-coating her words and has often taken jabs at her contemporaries and members of the film industry. Recently, the ‘Queen’ star appeared on Raj Shamani’s podcast and engaged in a lengthy critique of Bollywood stars, calling them ‘stupid,’ ‘shallow,’ narcissistic, and incapable of meaningful conversation. Ranaut also revealed that Bollywood parties are traumatizing for her, as the conversations often revolve around luxury bags, workouts, and who’s dating whom.

During the podcast, when Kangana was asked about her circle of friends in Bollywood, she responded, “I am not a Bollywood kind of person. I can’t be friends with Bollywood people for sure. They are so full of themselves. They are stupid, dumb, and all about protein shakes. I have seen enough Bollywood people to know that.” She went on to describe the usual routine of a celebrity, noting that if they are not shooting, they wake up, work out, sleep, hit the gym in the evening, and then sleep again or watch some TV.

Elaborating further on her views of her contemporaries, Kangana said, “They’re like grasshoppers, totally blank. How can you be friends with such people? They have no idea what’s going on, and no meaningful conversations. They just meet, drink, and go, ‘Hey babe, what a bag! Oh my god, I love that bag.’ I would be shocked to find a decent person in Bollywood who can talk beyond branded bags and cars.” When asked if this might not be the case for the entire Hindi film industry, Kangana acknowledged that she has met some writers and directors who didn’t fit her description of the typical Bollywood star.

As the conversation progressed, the ‘Fashion’ actress continued her critique, taking a swipe at Bollywood parties. She labeled the conversations at these parties as ‘embarrassing’ and mimicked discussions about bags and body weight. “A Bollywood party for me is like a trauma… Bollywood parties, if you think some high-class party is going on, something intriguing is happening with people of personality, intellect, or art, no, nothing. It’s all so shallow; they are dimwits, they are completely stupid.”

On the work front, after a series of box office flops, Kangana Ranaut is ready to star in her production venture, ‘Emergency,’ which also marks her debut as an independent director. The upcoming film is based on the Indian Emergency, and Kangana will portray the titular role of Indira Gandhi. The film, releasing on September 6, also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in key roles.