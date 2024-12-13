Kalki Koechlin pens poetic blessing for Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire

Actor Kalki Koechlin has penned a touching note for Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire, who recently tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Mumbai. Kalki, known for her poetic flair, shared her well-wishes on Instagram, blending thoughtful quotes and heartfelt emotions.

Posting pictures of the radiant couple, Kalki encouraged them to cherish their journey together. She wrote:

“Don’t forget to ‘Lose yourself to dance’ (a nod to Daft Punk) or that ‘Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom’ (as our beloved Rabindranath Tagore said). Even if you don’t feel it yet, you’re already a step ahead…”

She also included a poetic excerpt from Louis Armstrong’s timeless classic, ‘What a Wonderful World’:

“I see babies cry,

I watch ’em grow,

They’ll know much more

Than I’ll ever know.

And I think to myself,

What a wonderful world.”

Kalki Koechlin wrapped up her message with a Bollywood-inspired blessing for Aaliyah and Shane, saying, “Wish you guys all the ‘ishq, pyaar, and mohabbat’ in the world (just like in a thousand Bollywood films).”

The wedding, held on Wednesday, was a close-knit affair attended by family and friends. Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, looked stunning as she exchanged vows with Shane in a traditional ceremony.

Aaliyah later shared glimpses of her big day on Instagram, captioning the photos, “Now and forever.” The images showcased the couple’s joy and love, capturing moments of their special day.

Makeup artist Shraddha Luthra also gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the celebrations, sharing pictures of Aaliyah’s bridal glow on her Instagram.

Aaliyah and Shane’s love story has been a public favorite. The couple got engaged in a private ceremony last year, announcing their engagement on Instagram in May 2023. Their wedding marks the beginning of a new chapter, celebrated by loved ones and admired by fans.