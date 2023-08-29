Kalki Koechlin discusses how her skin color has influenced her career in Bollywood

Kalki Koechlin takes on a unique role in the upcoming film “Goldfish,” where she portrays a character of mixed Indian and British heritage. Alongside her is Deepti Naval, playing her mother. As Kalki anticipates the release of “Goldfish,” she candidly discusses how her skin color has influenced her career in Bollywood.

In “Goldfish,” the story revolves around a young woman who returns to her hometown to care for her mother, who is suffering from dementia. As she confronts her past and seeks support from her neighborhood, Kalki’s character grapples with the scars of her childhood.

Despite being born in Pondicherry, India, to French parents, Joël Koechlin and Françoise Armandie, who migrated from Angers, France, Kalki has spent most of her life in India.

She is even a descendant of Maurice Koechlin, a French structural engineer renowned for his role in designing and building the Eiffel Tower. Her multilingual abilities include fluency in Tamil, English, and French.

“Goldfish” holds a special place for the actor due to its intricate, multifaceted, and emotionally resonant script. She acknowledges that such scripts are a rarity in the industry. Kalki also reflects on the limited roles available to her in Bollywood due to her skin color. The film aligns with her own mixed Indian and British identity, making it a role she felt naturally suited for.

Kalki’s last appearance on the big screen was in the 2019 Hindi movie “Gully Boy.” She also made waves in the acclaimed series “Made in Heaven,” co-starring with Jim Sarbh.

Previously, Kalki Koechlin took on the role of a French immigrant in Siddharth Sinha’s short film, “The Job.” Produced by Kushal Shrivastava, this psychological thriller aimed to critique the corporate world and its treatment of employees. Kalki’s compelling performance drew praise from critics and added to the film’s appeal.