While everyone is at home amidst lockdown and is using most of their time with family members, actors including Richa Chadha, Kalki Koechlin, Amyra Dastur, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal and Adil Hussain are spreading the message of peace and gender parity among all.

Recently, a video put together by Women in Films and Television India, the campaign, supported by these celebrities, take stock of the issues borne out of vulnerable mental health caused by the lockdown is making rounds on the internet.

Since the last few months, videos of celebs washing dishes, doing household chores, etc have gone viral. Now, the artists have come forward and shared how they have divided the household work between themselves and their partners.

“The agenda of the video was to highlight the emotional stress people are going through and how that often leads to several things including domestic violence. This is a problem across the world and a campaign like this effectively speaks to a wide audience,” said Richa.

“Women could possibly be trapped and locked down at home unable to muster the courage to report crimes against them. The elderly could be feeling particularly hopeless in such situation. We urge anyone going through trauma to take to counselling on the helpline numbers available,” she added.

Richa feels that since India is a diverse society, if a message has to reach everyone, it has to be done in multiple languages.

“Involving artists of different states was consciously done to create a larger impact and reach everyone across different cultural and socio-economic strata. People should be able to understand the language to absorb the message,” she added.