Kajol drops stunning ‘Dilwale’ BTS pics with Shah Rukh on film’s 9th Anniversary

Kajol recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reminiscing about her time on the sets of the 2015 blockbuster ‘Dilwale’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

The actress shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, showcasing the fun and camaraderie that defined the making of the film. In her post, Kajol wrote, “BTS of such a good, good time… you can see it in our madness and fun! #Dilwale.”

The first image features Kajol and Shah Rukh striking a romantic pose in ‘Dilwale’ set, capturing their iconic on-screen chemistry.

In the second, Kajol beams with a radiant smile, and the final photo shows her with the cast and crew, further highlighting the warm and joyful atmosphere on set.

Directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, ‘Dilwale’ celebrates its 9th anniversary today. The film, which also stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, became a massive commercial hit, grossing over Rs. 376 crore globally.

The movie is remembered not only for its stellar performances but also for marking the final film appearance of the legendary Vinod Khanna, who passed away in 2017.

Kajol’s post comes just days after she celebrated 23 years of her iconic film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. Reflecting on the timeless appeal of the movie, she shared photos from the sets, captioning it, “Life, love, and laughter. They just don’t make them like they used to anymore. 23 years and some fabulous memories later… #23YearsOfK3G #K3G #Memories.”

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen in the thriller ‘Do Patti’, where she portrayed a police officer, Vidya Jyothi. Speaking about the role, Kajol expressed her excitement about stepping into a new avatar.

“As an actor, I’ve always looked forward to roles that allow me to connect with my audience. This being the first time I play a police officer, I can’t wait for my fans to see me in this new avatar. Bringing this powerful story to life has been rewarding,” she said.