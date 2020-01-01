Kajol Devgn is currently busy in the promotions of her upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with husband Ajay Devgn. Recently, the actress was seen in a white kurta-churidar with dupatta in which she totally slayed. The actress is already known for her sartorial choices.

On Monday, the 45-year-old actress showed how to rock ethnics as she slipped into a white suit with intricate embroideries. Kajol Devgn’s traditional attire featured a long Kurti, a matching churidar and dupatta – replete with delicate embroidery work in a contrasting black colour.

Another interesting element in her outfit was the scalloped border of her dupatta and kurti. The detailing upped the style quotient of her ethnic look and her fans are going gaga over it.

The Fanaa actress accessorised her outfit with a pair of oversized silver earrings and a statement ring.

For her makeup, the actress opted for a flawless base and accentuated her cheeks with a highlighter. Nude lips and black eyeliner, and Kajol was good to go. She kept her blow-dried hair open, parting it sideways.

She has been impressing us with her appearances at the promotional events of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She recently made a stunning statement in a yellow anarkali.

For another event, she embraced a regal black and red saree and took us back to her Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham days.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is slated to release on January 10, 2020. Apart from Kajol and Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan.