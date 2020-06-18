Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che in 2013. The filmmaker now has stepped forward to pay him a special tribute along with his wife Pragya Kapoor. The couple will feed around 3,400 impoverished families through her NGO, Ek Saath: The Earth Foundation, in memory of the late actor.

Sharing the news on her official Instagram handle, Pragya wrote, “We will miss you (sic).” She told IANS, “It’s our way of honouring him and his craft, everything he has done and achieved, to celebrate him and everything he stands for. As friends, it gives us something to hold on to.”

For the unversed, Abhishek and Pragya were among the few from the film industry who were present at Sushant’s funeral, which took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium on June 15.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room, at his duplex apartment on Sunday morning and the postmortem report said his death was due to asphyxiation by hanging.

Earlier, Pragya shared a picture of her along with Sushant on her Instagram and wrote, “Shocked. Angry. Devastated. Heartbroken.. You will always be special my boy (sic).”

Meanwhile, Abhishek also penned a heartfelt note for Sushant. “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of my friend. We made two very special films together. He was a generous and fabulous actor, who worked very hard to breathe life into his characters. I pray for his family, whose loss is unmeasurable. He was a huge science buff and consumed by what lay beyond in the universe. I’m going to miss you brother. Stay interstellar,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

After collaborating together on Kai Po Che!, Abhishek directed Sushant in the 2018 disaster drama Kedarnath, which marked the Bollywood debut of Sara Ali Khan.