The year 2019 saw some of the outstanding films in Bollywood. And to much surprise, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh has emerged as the most searched film of 2019.

Google India just released its trend list for 2019, which includes Top 5 most-searched films of the year. Unlike last year’s list, which included four Hindi films and one Hollywood film in Top 5 (2.0, Baaghi 2, Race 3, Avengers: Infinity War and Tiger Zinda Hai, in descending order), this year’s list surprisingly has fewer Hindi movies.

Here’s a look at who made it to the Top 5:

Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh, a remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy, which was released on June 21 has emerged as the most-searched films of 2019. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is perhaps the only film in recent history, managed to divide India into two very distinct halves – one who loved the film for its love story and identified with it, and others who were left speechless by its brazen display of toxic masculinity.

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame, released on April 26, represents the end of an era. Globally, Avengers: Endgame went on to beat the lifetime collection of Avatar, albeit with some help. But in India, too, it has managed to secure the second position after Kabir Singh. A Marvel movie has retained its spot in the Top 5, consecutively for the second year (Avengers Infinity War was on the 4th spot in 2018), goes to show just how much we love to geek out on superhero films.

Joker

Speaking of superhero films, a super-villain film, released on October 2, has claimed the third position in the Top 5 list. But then, without going into the Marvel vs DC battle where no one really wins, Joker deserves it. Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker has emerged as the highest-grossing R-rated film globally.

Captain Marvel

And the Marvel vs DC battle continues, with Captain Marvel, released on March 8, claiming the fourth most-searched spot on Google trends. Captain Marvel is the first female superhero in the Marvel cinematic universe, apart from Black Widow, who was introduced but was never given an origin story (until now, Black Widow the film will release in 2020).

Super 30

The only other Hindi film to make it to the Top 5 spot is Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30. Released on July 12, the film was neither a particularly high grosser, nor did it receive noteworthy critical appreciation. So the credit of Super 30 making it into Top 5 actually goes to Anand Kumar, the genius mathematician on whose life the film was based. Which is why you’d see Anand Kumar become the fifth most-searched personality in Google’s India trend list. Perhaps some credit goes to Hrithik, too, and his bronzer.